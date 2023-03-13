– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has voiced confidence in the police amid the gangland-style fatal shooting of seven people in separate incidents in Vieux Fort since Thursday.

“This message really today is for our police officers to say to you that you certainly have my vote of confidence and that of many Saint Lucians. We are depending on you,” Chastanet stated in a Facebook video recording.

“We appreciate that you are leaving your own homes and your own family members to come and defend us,” the former Prime Minister said.

“We really need the police officers to be strong, single-minded and to help bring calmness in our community,” Chastanet asserted.

And while expressing sympathy to those who lost loved ones in the Vieux Fort carnage, he noted that the situation in the Southern town had generated a wave of panic and unprecedented fear.

“I understand that some people are resorting to evacuation of the South,” the Micoud South MP said.

“But the reality is we are a small Island, so what’s happening in Vieux Fort today we have no idea what tomorrow is going to bring,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader observed.

He appealed to everyone, including community leaders and churches, to give the people solace and comfort.

“Know that we are in this fight together,” Chastanet said.

“We have given reccommendations to the government. Hopefully they will heed those recommendations,” the former Prime Minister stated.

“We need prayers, unity, and strength,” he said.

In addition, Chastanet observed that civil society and community leaders must play a strong leadership role, including supporting and instilling confidence in police officers to bring ‘this madness’ to an end.

Chastanet said he offered prayers and intended to play his role as a leader to bring calm to ‘this sea of absolute chaos’.

“We can make it through this. Saint Lucia is better than what we are displaying,” he declared.

