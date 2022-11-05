– Advertisement –

Police Inspector Shervon Matthieu, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), lauded his colleagues on Thursday while acknowledging criticism from the public.

“Notwithstanding the criticism they get, we try our best to do what we have to do with the limited resources,” Matthieu stated during the Choice Television programme, Police Insight.

“I would like to continue to encourage them. Just put your best foot forward. We do our best,” Matthieu asserted.

Inspector Matthieu spoke amid a surge in gun violence.

“Losing a loved one to gun violence can result in intense grief and anger, especially if you believe that the law is not doing anything or the law is letting you down,” he observed.

However, Matthieu said the Royal Sant Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) was doing what it could to recover illegal weapons and arrest individuals.

Furthermore, he explained that the rest is left to the courts to decide.

” It is not up to us to make those decisions. If it were up to us to make those decisions, persons probably would have gone straight to prison when they are arrested with a firearm. But it is not up to us,” he stated.

“The government recently changed the laws as it relates to firearm possession. Let us see what will happen,” Matthieu said.

