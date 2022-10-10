Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, October 10, 2022.

Weather Discussion

The Barbados Meteorological Services I’d reporting a tropical wave analyzed along 52W south of 13N moving west at 10-15 knots.

Overnight report

A dense canopy of mid to upper-level cloud associated with a mid to upper-level trough anchored NE through SW across the Leeward Islands, continued to stream across the region. The region remained on the divergent side of the trough and scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and pockets of thunderstorm activity was observed. Similar conditions were observed across Trinidad and Tobago. At Charnocks 3.1mm of rainfall was recorded overnight while rainfall accumulations across the island ranged from 0.4mm to 9.4mm.

Further south, across Guianas, a surge being enhanced by a favourable upper-level pattern generated cloudy to overcast skies, showers and isolated thunderstorms. However, conditions improved as the surge moved westwards.

Winds

Winds across the region were light to breezy with speeds peaking at 22 knots at Charnocks and with higher gusts near showers.

Seas and swells

Sea conditions were moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.5m.

Related Article

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

Today, October 10: The mid to upper-level trough anchored NE through SW across the Leeward Islands, will continue to cause a favourable upper-level divergent pattern across the region and scattered showers, periods of rain and pockets of thunderstorm activity will likely persist.

Additionally, a topical wave will move across Barbados and the southern Windwards overnight which will add to the already unsettled conditions.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24

Rainfall Forecast

Morning

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with a few brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.