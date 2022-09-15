Present Weather: Cloudy skies with light showers and thunderstorms in the vicinity

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from the North-northeast

Temperature: 26°C / 79°F Humidity: 83%

Sea Level Pressure: 1014.5mbs or 29.96″

Sunset: Today, 6:13 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:59 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: Northeast at 9 to 18 mph with possible gusts as high as 29 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northeastern swells up to 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect for north and eastern-facing coastlines.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Moisture and instability ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona will maintain unsettled weather conditions across the area over the next 24 hours. Additionally, above-normal swells will continue to impact some coastlines over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of morning showers with a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms and 40 percent or moderate chance of showers thereafter.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy becoming overcast at times with periods of showers with a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms mainly after midnight.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Moisture and instability ahead of Tropical Storm (TS) Fiona will maintain unsettled weather conditions from Puerto Rico to the northern Windward Islands over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands southward to Trinidad and Tobago, a slackening of the pressure gradient due to Tropical Storm Fiona will result in light to gentle winds across the area which would result in higher daytime temperatures. Afternoon build-ups and a moderate chance of localized showers are likely.