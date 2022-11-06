The number of people opting to get married at the Magistrate’s Court in Oistins has been up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the trend is still ongoing.

This is according to one conducting such services, Magistrate Deidre McKenna.

In an interview with Loop News, Magistrate McKenna said that COVID forced many to take this route due to the restrictions but since the reopening of the country and the lifting of the various protocols, she confessed that more people than usual in the past are still picking a court wedding.

She said, “Yes I’m doing more weddings. It has increased significantly since the COVID pandemic. As soon as the courts opened back people were here.”

She said that as it pertains to reasons, there are a plethora beyond the restrictions too. She said, for some, they have lost their jobs and could not afford to do a big event. The limited number of guests worked in their favour. “They only had to walk with two witnesses. That’s it!”.

Asked if persons were dolling up for the big day still despite coming to the court, the magistrate said, “Oh yes!” She said, “Most of them are dressing up.” She explained on very few occasions would you see a wedding gown, but she said that care is being taken to look their best. She said that most women come in a special gown for the occasion. “It really looks like they got their dresses made for the wedding although it’s not a traditional wedding dress.”

In terms of colour, Magistrate McKenna said those who stick to a traditional dress also wear the traditional white, but the others in their gowns come most colourful. “I’ve seen all colours.”

The court register shows that in 2021, Magistrate McKenna conducted 45 weddings at the court house and up to October 2022, she had conducted 25 weddings though the churches are open and people once again have the option to go big for their nuptials.