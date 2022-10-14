Here is the weather for this weekend from today, Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.

Today:

Synopsis: A weak trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light to moderate showers.

Tonight:

Synopsis: A weak trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

A broad surface-to-low-level trough system will move across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean during the morning through to afternoon sessions. Model data is indicating a relatively dry mid to upper-level environment over the region. As a result, a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers can be expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/25.

Saturday:

No significant change in weather conditions from the previous day is expected. However, low-level moisture advecting across the extreme southern Windwards and eventually Barbados from the equatorial region is likely to initiate a few showers over these parts.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/26.

Sunday:

A mid to upper-level trough, oriented NE through SW across the island chain is likely to enhance moderate showers across the region. In addition, with a trough anchored across the region, the normal high-pressure system will become eroded resulting in light wind speeds of around 10 knots or less. Consequently, some afternoon localized showers and possible thunderstorms can be anticipated.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/26.

Source: Barbados Meteorological Services