11 hrs ago
Minister Indar Weir
Should all go according to plan, Barbados’ economy will receive a boost of $100 million annually from the exportation of local sweet potatoes.
We are targetting exports as high as $100 million…
This was recently revealed by Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security Indar Weir.
“We are building out a project that is going to allow for us to export sweet potatoes from Barbados,” the Minister told media on Friday at the launch the annual Agrofest exhibition.
Minister Weir explained that this initiative would be up and running as soon as Government has an operational a germplasm bank
“We are targetting exports as high as $100 million annually once we have that germplasm bank in place,” he noted.