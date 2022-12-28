Well-known selector DJ Raevas Findley died suddenly on Boxing Day. He was found unresponsive in his bed by relatives,

Top flight deejay Bounty Killer reacted in shock Tuesday upon hearing the news, posting a screenshot of the popular selector to his Instagram page, captioning the image:

“Kmt Jah know star no mon dis cyaah be real”.

Bounty Killer and Raevas worked closely on the Warlord’s popular Sunday party series ‘Bounty Sunday Shift’ held at Oneil’s Place in Kingston.

Popular singjay Delomar X or RDX fame also wrote: “Jah Jah know star dis hurt mi to di core SIP my bro kmft”.

Long-time friend and selecting partner DJ Tom of the duo Tom and Raevas appeared to be shocked and saddened by the news.

“Mi ah wait pon the autopsy because we find him inna him bed, is like him sleep weh or ah poison him get poison…” DJ Tom surmised.

DJ Tom and DJ Raevas had been a duo for a decade, performing at many events across the island.

“Ah the best person in the world. Dem man de no talk, him ah one of the realest persons in the world, the man just easy. Him just do him work and come back in, a nice human being, ah one of the greatest human beings you will ever meet; him just always do the right thing,” DJ Tom said.

DJ Tom and Raevas are the organisers of the popular Leggo Di Streets Wednesdays, a weekly party that is held at 27 1/4 Central Road in Kencot, St Andrew.