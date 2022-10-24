Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
We’re hiring: Digital Sales Consultant

Helper applies for PR twice, made to wait many years, then wins case

Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?

Man robbed while sitting in vehicle outside bar, one person arrested

Man arrested for armed robbery on Kennedy Drive, George Town

How Cayman fund investors may redeem from entities with frozen assets

Wave of illegal migrants this quarter raises longer-term concerns

Bryan responds to hotel GM on what is being done about beach erosion

Colours Caribbean says Govt concealed legal fees in Day Bodden case

Silent Witness March next week: protest domestic violence & bullying

The Loop News team is growing and we’re looking for a skilled Digital Sales Consultant to join us.

The ideal candidate will be joining our vibrant, results-oriented team to lead our advertising sales in the Cayman Islands.

Key skills and qualifications for this role include a first degree in business, marketing or equivalent professional certification, at least 1 year’s sales experience, being highly organised, and being able to adapt to changes quickly.

If this describes you, click the link below for more information and to apply by October 31!

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3323288085

