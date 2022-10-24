The Loop News team is growing and we’re looking for a skilled Digital Sales Consultant to join us.

The ideal candidate will be joining our vibrant, results-oriented team to lead our advertising sales in the Cayman Islands.

Key skills and qualifications for this role include a first degree in business, marketing or equivalent professional certification, at least 1 year’s sales experience, being highly organised, and being able to adapt to changes quickly.

If this describes you, click the link below for more information and to apply by October 31!

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3323288085