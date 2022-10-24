We’re hiring: Digital Sales Consultant
The Loop News team is growing and we’re looking for a skilled Digital Sales Consultant to join us.
The ideal candidate will be joining our vibrant, results-oriented team to lead our advertising sales in the Cayman Islands.
Key skills and qualifications for this role include a first degree in business, marketing or equivalent professional certification, at least 1 year’s sales experience, being highly organised, and being able to adapt to changes quickly.
If this describes you, click the link below for more information and to apply by October 31!
