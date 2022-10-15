SEC charges New Jersey co executives in $600 million ponzi scheme
Island Primary, a new option for students in September 2023
West Bay man dies after stabbing incident Friday night
Explainer: Cabinet bringing into force parts of Legal Services Act
70-year-old woman dies after experiencing difficulties diving
NRA’s transparency and accountability boosted under Minster Jay Ebanks
National Security Council discusses key concerns
Cuban fashion model falls in love with Cayman on first visit
Deadline for National Heroes Day nominations is Sunday
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 11:00pm on October 14, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a stabbing incident at an address on Birch Tree Hill Road, in the vicinity of Captains Joe and Osbert Road.
According to the RCIPS, it was reported that a 51-year-old man of West Bay had been stabbed during an altercation.
The RCIPS said that the culprit(s) left the location prior to the arrival of police.
Emergency services attended the location and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.
Police say that the matter is currently under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip
More From
Cayman Airways is “relaxing and amazing,” she says
Board members subject to warnings and suspension under new policy
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is currently probing a case of sudden death in Budden Town.
RCIPS reported that at about 5:10pm, 12 October, officers were dispatched to a report tha
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 11:00pm on October 14, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a stabbing incident at an addres
This talented artist with disability sketches beautifully detailed portraits using his mouth.
Clutching a pencil in his lips, Phromphan Chotisiradanan, 26, draws on a blank canvas, with each twitch
On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged New Jersey-based National Realty Investment Advisors LLC (NRIA) and four of its former executives with running a Ponzi-like scheme that rais