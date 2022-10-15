The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 11:00pm on October 14, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a stabbing incident at an address on Birch Tree Hill Road, in the vicinity of Captains Joe and Osbert Road.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that a 51-year-old man of West Bay had been stabbed during an altercation.

The RCIPS said that the culprit(s) left the location prior to the arrival of police.

Emergency services attended the location and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police say that the matter is currently under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip