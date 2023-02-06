A building that housed a pre-school at Golden Fleece was on Sunday gutted.

Smoke was seen coming from the West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) building during the early hours of the morning and the fire service was contacted.

Quick response by ranks of the Onverwagt Fire Station resulted in the fire being put out before extensive damage was done.

However, furniture and sections of the internal parts of the building received damage.

The building was owned by Dr Rhonda Archer from 14 Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown.

Divisional Fire Officer Clive McDonald said initial investigations revealed that the fire was maliciously set.

He said forensic investigators were able to find in the building, a piece of wood to which flammable material was attached, next to furniture which was burnt.

The police have since been contacted and are assisting with the investigation.