A NAN Analysis

By NAN News Editor

News Americas, New York, NY, June 12, 2025: As Caribbean American Heritage Month celebrates its 20th anniversary amid a growing anti-immigrant and anti-DEI USA, latest data from the US Census’ 2023 American Community Survey, (ACS), sheds timely light on the growing and evolving West Indian American or Caribbean American population in the United States.

The annual West Indian American Day parade in Brooklyn, NY is a magnet for politicians including former New York Gov. and now NYC Mayoral hopeful, Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Long a vital part of the American immigrant narrative, West Indian Americans – those with ancestry in the English, French and Dutch-speaking Caribbean nations, excluding Hispanic Caribbean groups, – now number approximately 4.6 million. From historic legacies to current economic and educational strides, the 2023 ACS data paints a rich picture of a diverse and dynamic Diaspora.

A Complex and Diverse Population

The term “West Indian” encompasses immigrants and descendants from a broad spectrum of Caribbean nations who are non-Hispanic. Five major groups dominate the U.S. landscape: Jamaicans, Haitians, Trinidadians and Tobagonians, Guyanese, and Bahamians.

According to the latest ACS data:

Jamaican Americans number approximately 1.23 million, maintaining their position as the largest West Indian subgroup.

Haitian Americans follow closely with 1.05 million, representing a critical segment of the Caribbean immigrant population despite ongoing challenges in Haiti.

Trinidadian and Tobagonian Americans total around 227,000, while Guyanese Americans comprise approximately 243,000.

Bahamian Americans, though fewer in number at about 57,000, stand out for their high levels of educational attainment.

The Barbadian American population, while less clearly enumerated, has a significant presence in urban hubs like Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

Where They Live

Geography tells a powerful story about West Indian settlement patterns in the U.S. The majority are concentrated in a handful of states -particularly Florida, New York, and New Jersey – reflecting decades of chain migration and cultural entrenchment.

In metropolitan areas:

New York–Newark–Jersey City is home to over 1.35 million West Indian immigrants, accounting for 6.7% of the metro’s population.

Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach ranks close behind with 1.26 million, comprising 21% of the region’s population.

Boston, Orlando, and Tampa also report substantial populations, with Orlando’s West Indian population making up more than 5% of its metro area.

Neighborhoods like Brooklyn’s East Flatbush, Harlem in New York, and Coconut Grove in Miami have become synonymous with Caribbean life in America – complete with restaurants, churches, and cultural festivals that sustain heritage across generations.

Socio-Demographic Trends

The ACS data reveal a West Indian American population that is both established and aspirational. Many arrived in earlier immigration waves and are now reaping the rewards of intergenerational stability.

Education remains a pillar of community success:

Approximately 27.1% of West Indian Americans aged 25 and older hold at least a bachelor’s degree.

Women are outpacing men in this area, with 30.3% of women having college degrees compared to 23.1% of men.

Bahamian Americans lead in higher education, with nearly 40% holding at least a bachelor’s degree.

Economic indicators also point to solid footing:

The median household income for West Indian Americans stands at $54,033.

Median family income is higher at $62,867, with a per capita income of $26,033.

Roughly one-third work in management, business, science, and arts occupations, while nearly 29% are employed in the service industry.

Despite these gains, challenges persist. About 43% of West Indian Americans report speaking English “less than very well,” a key barrier to full participation in the labor market and public life. Haitians and older immigrants, in particular, face greater language and integration obstacles.

A Legacy of Presence and Impact

West Indian Americans have been part of the U.S. story for centuries. From Alexander Hamilton’s rise from St. Kitts to the Treasury, to the resistance of Denmark Vesey in Charleston, Caribbean Americans have helped shape the course of American history.

Today, they continue to lead in the arts, education, public service, and business. Their contributions are not only cultural but structural—helping to power industries, populate neighborhoods, and influence the American narrative in enduring ways.

The Road Ahead

While the ACS data affirms the vitality and growth of West Indian American communities, it also highlights areas needing policy focus—especially in education access, wage equity, and language services. With Caribbean American Heritage Month in full swing, the timing is ideal for national reflection and renewed investment in this influential immigrant group.

Their numbers are strong, their history long, and their presence unmistakable. With or without fanfare from the nation’s highest office, West Indian Americans continue to help write the American story – one generation at a time.