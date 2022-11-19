CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Several West Indian batters had lackluster results as the visitors played to a draw in a three-day tour match Saturday against a combined New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory XI.

The Caribbean side was 114 for four in its second innings at Manuka Oval when play was called off, the home side declaring earlier in the day on 426 for four.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, made just four after not batting in West Indies’ first-innings effort of 424 for nine declared. And 48-test veteran Jermaine Blackwood, who retired on 42 in the first innings, made just one.

West Indies were 77 for four before Roston Chase (31 not out) and Joshua Da Silva (12 not out) ensured no further damage was done.

Blake MacDonald finished unbeaten on 177 after No. 3 Oliver Davies had scored 115 off just 106 balls on Friday off the West Indian bowlers.

The visitors will play a four-day twilight fixture against a strong Prime Minister’s XI beginning next Wednesday before tests against Australia in Perth beginning Nov. 30 and a day-night test in Adelaide from Dec. 8.