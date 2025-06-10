News Americas, New York, NY, June 10, 2025: The West Indies cricket team ended their white-ball tour of England without a single win, falling to a 37-run defeat in the third and final T20 International at the Utilita Bowl, as England completed a series sweep.

England’s Liam Dawson (right) reacts after West Indies’ Jason Holder is struck by the ball during the third Men’s International Twenty20 match at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton. Picture date: Tuesday June 10, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ben Duckett delivered a scintillating 84 off 46 balls, leading an aggressive English batting display that posted a mammoth 248 for 3—England’s second-highest T20 total at home. He and Jamie Smith opened with a rapid 120-run stand, laying the foundation for a daunting chase that was always out of the West Indies’ reach.

Despite a valiant effort by Rovman Powell, who remained unbeaten on 79 off 45 balls, the Caribbean side finished on 211 for 8. The defeat capped a difficult tour for the visitors, who failed to register a win in all six white-ball matches.

The chase began with a glimmer of hope as Evin Lewis struck a first-ball six, but England’s spinners quickly took control. Regular wickets, sharp fielding, and a required run rate soaring past 15 ensured the result was never in doubt.

Adding to West Indies’ woes was the recent announcement of Nicholas Pooran’s retirement from international cricket at just 29, choosing instead to focus on franchise commitments.

England’s dominance with the bat saw Duckett’s explosive strokeplay complemented by Smith’s 60 off 26 balls, Jos Buttler’s entertaining 22 off 10, and Jacob Bethell’s late flurry of 36 off 16. Harry Brook added an unbeaten 35 to close the innings.

The West Indies bowlers struggled for control, with only Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford offering brief resistance. Powell and Jason Holder provided a late burst of fight with a 52-run partnership, but it was too little, too late.

As the T20 World Cup looms, the West Indies will need to regroup, rebuild, and address glaring gaps if they are to return to form on the global stage.