A Westmoreland man who pleaded guilty to 66 counts of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Monday.

Forty-nine-year-old Alton Anderson of Revival district in Westmoreland was convicted of 22 counts of possession of ganja, 22 counts of dealing in ganja, and 22 counts of attempting to export ganja

Information received from the narcotics police is that Anderson attempted to use postal services to ship 22 parcels with ganja valued at over $1 million to Canada over a two-year period.

An investigation was launched and the accused man was arrested by narcotics detectives during an operation on September 22, 2022, in Westmoreland.

The police are urging members of the public to desist from the exportation of drugs, advising that the drugs will be seized and the offenders relentlessly pursued and prosecuted.

Anderson is to return to court on January 9, 2023 for sentencing.