Women’s football officially returned to the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf last weekend.

Last Sunday the BFA Women’s Premier League kicked off with a triple header at the home of football.

Two new clubs made winning starts to their campaign, but with a few familiar faces.

Weymouth Wales marked their introduction to the female category with a commanding display, which produced eight unanswered goals and an open day victory versus Pinelands FC.

National strike duo Tiana Bynoe and Rianna Cyrus scored four goals each, to send a clear message to the competition.

National forward Rianna Cyrus brought over her goal scoring qualities from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds

Bynoe scored in the 15th, 37th, 65th and 96th minutes, while Cyrus, the sister of Wales men’s team captain, Hadan “Fatty” Holligan, recorded her beaver-trick after scoring in the 20th, 31st , 50th and 84th minutes.

In the 4 pm fixture, the ever improving Technique FC, defeated rivals Mavericks SC 5-2.

Technique attacking players Unique Cox and Janiyah Nurse were at the heart of Mavericks’ misery, with their speed and mobility.

Cox gave Technique the lead in the 36th minute and Nurse doubled that lead four minutes later.

National forward Makala Alleyne cut Mavericks’ deficit in half in the 59th minute, but Shelanie Augustin restored Technique’s two-goal cushion in the 67th minute.

Tiana Bynoe was in fine form for Wales Women versus Pinelands. Netting four times on the night

Nurse scored her second goal if the evening in the 71st minute and Cox secured her brace in the 86th minute.

Alleyne scored a second goal for Mavericks in the 89th minute, but it was mere consolation at this stage.

New kids on the block Paradise FC needed a second half strike from national midfielder Ashanee Thompson to defeat Women’s Super League runners-up FVFC Femeni 1-0.