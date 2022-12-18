Since the arrest and jailing of Peru’s former President Pedro Castillo more than a week ago, violence has spread across the country, with troops shooting dead some of his supporters.

Two ministers have resigned, the government has declared a state of emergency, and curfews have been imposed in 15 regions. Peru is facing a political crisis – but what does it mean for its people? And how will the growing instability end?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Paola Ugaz – Investigative Journalist

Javier Farje – Peru Analyst and Historian

Jo-Marie Burt – Associate Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at George Mason University