Video Duration 24 minutes 45 seconds 24:45
Since the arrest and jailing of Peru’s former President Pedro Castillo more than a week ago, violence has spread across the country, with troops shooting dead some of his supporters.
Two ministers have resigned, the government has declared a state of emergency, and curfews have been imposed in 15 regions. Peru is facing a political crisis – but what does it mean for its people? And how will the growing instability end?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Paola Ugaz – Investigative Journalist
Javier Farje – Peru Analyst and Historian
Jo-Marie Burt – Associate Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at George Mason University