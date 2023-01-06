What makes a community special? Al Jazeera’s series, A Sense of Community, has travelled to four unique parts of the globe to explore the concept. We visited islanders in remote Scotland facing depopulation, explored the fight against crime and search for safety in the most dangerous neighbourhood in Mexico City, spoke with female runners in Kenya pushing back against gender-based violence, and delved into why Tibetans in Toronto are battling gentrification. All four communities face challenges in holding onto their culture and identity. While communities worldwide reckon with changes due to the pandemic, they also offer lessons about what makes a community worth preserving.

In this episode:

Drew Ambrose (@drewambrose), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and our host, Halla Mohieddeen. It was fact-checked by Ruby Zaman. Our production team includes Chloe K Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters and Ruby Zaman.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook