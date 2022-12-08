Deh Yah, described as a cultural hub for young, vibrant, like-minded people to socialise had another lusty staging at the Skyline Drive headquarters.

The Skyline Levels hotspot was the space for an evening of music, art and vibes, powered by Wray Rum.

These are a few highlights from the first staging of Deh Yah.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum Brand Manager Sasha Warner-Campbell posed for a photo-op with Tessellated ahead of his performance at the Wray Rum-sponsored, Deh Yah. (Photos: Contributed)

Live music

Patrons had prime access to over six spirited performances from artistes such as PRG Kid, Kxng Izem, and the Pine & Ginger hit maker, Tessellated.

A breath-taking view of Kingston

Skyline Levels overlooks the city of Kingston, and as the music at Deh Yahechoed into the night, the city’s lights formed the perfect backdrop for social snaps.

The best drinks

No party experience is complete without a drink to sip on – it helps that the sponsors of Deh Yah are providers of the quintessential sip of choice. Bucket deals were available all night for patrons.

Ital dishes

Kamila’s Kitchen, the newly launched eatery, catered veganspecials for the event, giving patrons a choice of six hors d’oeuvres, that included loaded nachos, red peas sip and a coconut curry chickpea stew.

It’s safe to say that the inaugural staging of Deh Yah was a hit. Loop Lens takes you to “the sky”!