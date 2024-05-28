The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera

Dozens of candidates have been killed ahead of Mexico’s general election amid surging political violence.

Dozens of public servants, party members and politicians across the country have also been attacked ahead of the June 2 election, which will see almost 100 million Mexicans eligible to cast a ballot in the country’s largest vote.

Outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has expanded the military and the role it plays in society. He pledged to crack down on corruption and organised crime.

Have his policies improved the lives of Mexicans?

And what problems will his successor inherit?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Carlos Bravo Regidor – Political analyst

Maureen Meyer – Vice president of programs at the Washington Office on Latin America, an NGO

Falko Ernst – Senior analyst on Mexico at the International Crisis Group

