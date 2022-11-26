Young Jamaica chastises PNP for derailing SOEs
What’s Up? Grammy-winning producer IzyBeats now an artiste too
ROADBLOCK! Opposition senators vote against extending SOEs
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, November 26
New transportation centre to be built in MoBay
Search to locate man said to be Ja most wanted gets wider
US frustrate England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
Jamaica trade deficit widens between January and July
Opposition senators walk out during SOE debate over alleged remark
Whats Up: with recording artiste and producer IzyBeats
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Grammy Award-winning Jamaican music producer, songwriter and now recording artiste IzyBeats is renowned for his work with international artistes Koffee, Jorja Smith, Burna Boy, Masego, and Alicia Keys.
His infectious “Yo Izy, Are You Kidding Me?!” tag can be heard at the top of dancehall, R&B, afrobeat, hip hop, and reggae hits across the world, including Koffee’s 2018 breakout hit “Toast”.
Did you know a three-year-old is behind that tag?
IzyBeats, real name Andron Cross, is this week’s guest for the Loop Entertainment feature What’s Up? as he talks about his upcoming EP, “Edgehill”, the motivation behind him now stepping in front of the microphone and much more.
Check out What’s Up? shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay.
More From
Thirty-one-year-old Chelcia Allen of Lyndhurst Road, St Andrew, has been missing since Saturday, November 19.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches)
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday.
Braz
Jermaine Rowe was among many Jamaicans who hopped on the BlackBerry craze over a decade ago.
To be clear, it wasn’t a case of Rowe purchasing a new BlackBerry device each time a new one hit the mar
Brazil fans in Kingston turned out in their numbers at a World Cup fan zone to rally behind the five-time champion in their first match of the Qatar World Cup against Serbia on Thursday.
With Neyma
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.
Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in t
Cops on the trail of Nesta ‘Grimy Boss’ Morrison