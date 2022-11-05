Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
What’s Up? with Stacious

Reggae-dancehall artiste Stacious is “flowing, balancing, working, growing, and just living life”.

The singjay, who is also a radio host and entrepreneur, talks about her entry into the music business, equality in the industry and drops a few gems for upcoming artistes.

Also, did we mention that the ‘Come Into My Room’singer, whose real name is Stacey Scarlett-Bryan, also dishes on her dream collab?

Check out this week’s What’s Up? produced by Ramon Lindsay.

