The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

For workers in the public sector, this year’s payday date is not as good as last year’s but it’s better than two years ago.

Government workers will be paid on December 19, 2022.

In 2021, payday occurred on December 17. This was very timely, because, on December 18, Finance Minister Ryan Straughn announced that the Government of Barbados will hold a value-added tax (VAT) holiday on Monday, December 20, 2021. However, some pensioners did not receive their cheques in time despite pension day being also on December 17. There were delays via the mail.

In 2020, public servants were paid on December 21, and in 2019, December’s payday was the 19th.

In the private sector, numerous employers pay early in December as early as December 11th. Most pay between December 13 to 17. And despite this being a blessing, it starts to the painstaking journey towards stretching December’s pay to January’s payday which feels lightyears away once New Year’s Day passes.