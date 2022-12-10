Thirty-two teams nations arrived in Qatar last month to compete for the sport’s biggest accolade – the World Cup 2022.

Each team played three matches in the group stage before half were eliminated.

The top 16 battled it out for a place in the quarter-finals. Now, those final eight are becoming four, as the winners of the quarters head for the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are the teams who will be taking part in those matches:

Tuesday, December 13

Argentina vs Croatia, Lusail Stadium, 10pm (19:00GMT)

Wednesday, December 14

Morocco/Portugal vs England/France, Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm (19:00GMT)