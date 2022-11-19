Pumpkin Spice Martini? Seasonal cocktails can be creative
The men’s World Cup football tournament kicks off in the small Middle East country of Qatar on Sunday with teams from 32 countries competing to see who will win the trophy.
The 32 teams are divided into eight groups. The two teams with the most points in each group move on to the knockout rounds, where the winners move on and the losers go home.
France are the defending champion but history has been unkind to teams trying to repeat.
No country has won back-to-back World Cups since Brazil won in 1958 and 1962.
Brazil are the most likely winners of the 2022 World Cup according to a prediction model from the Alan Turing Institute in London. The publicly accessible model gives Brazil a 1-in-4 chance.
Argentina, with a 35-match unbeaten run, are the second favourites followed by France, Spain, and England.
Loop News took to the streets to ask Jamaicans, ‘Who will win World Cup 2022?
KFC Jamaica has signed a two-year brand partnership with Reggae Girlz and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.
“KFC is a long-time supporter of Jamaican sports and athletes; it is, therefore, an
After all the personal vehicle shopping for close friends and relatives, Shenseea's copped for herself a new whip, and perhaps, the third time's the charm?
According to the Blessed hitmaker, the pu
Haile Selassie were leading St Catherine 2-0 in the other quarterfinal fixture when bad light stopped play
Tanniece Coote passionately balances her corporate job at JMMB Group while managing her cosmetics business, The Girl in You.
She’s managed to fulfil both her professional responsibilities for
A trip during his lunch break to collect a gift — since Wednesday was his birthday — ended in 22-year-old Tyrese Bailey saving a woman's life at Kingston waterfront.
He told Loop New
The African Giant is heading back to the Caribbean in December