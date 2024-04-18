The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera

Humanity has only two years left “to save the world”, United Nations executive climate secretary Simon Stiell said this week.

As more people worldwide deal with record-breaking temperatures and natural disasters, what more can be done to cut emissions and cool our heating planet?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Patrick Ten Brink – secretary-general of the European Environmental Bureau

John Sweeney – professor emeritus at Maynooth University and contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Suzanne Lynch – associate editor at Politico, author of its Global Playbook newsletter

