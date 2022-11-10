Join Ali Rae in this first episode of #AllHailThePlanet – a series delving into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change.

In this episode, Ali speaks with environmental justice researcher, Joanna Cabello; executive director of the Indigenous Environmental Network, Tom Goldtooth; and professor in environmental modelling, Britaldo Silveira Soares Filho, about the realities of carbon offsets, global carbon markets and so-called “nature-based solutions”.