St Lucia Kings moved back into the play-off spots with a commanding 49-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 20th match of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season on Saturday.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, but it was Faf du Plessis (41 from 21 balls) who got the Kings off to a dominating start by scoring boundaries throughout the opening overs.

Johnson Charles then continued to score runs, before big hitting from David Wiese and Roshon Primus powered the Kings to 189 for seven off their allotted 20 overs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Charles hammered 61 from 41 balls, Wiese, an undefeated 21 from 12 balls, and Primus, 18 from 10.

In their chase, the Patriots could not find fluency as they lost four wickets in the first 10 overs and were eventually dismissed for 140.

Wiese was the stand-out bowler for the Kings, taking three wickets for just eight runs from his four overs.

Keswick Williams (3-32) and Primus (2-23) supported well.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had begun to build a foundation in their chase but lost both openers Andre Fletcher (9) and Evin Lewis (19) in the fifth over.

With Wiese then taking the wickets of both Darren Bravo (19) and his brother Dwayne (3), the Patriots began to rebound with Dewald Brevis scoring some crucial runs before he was caught out for 32.

As the Patriots lost more wickets with Williams proving a threat with the ball, they were unable to keep up with the required run rate.

With the victory, St Lucia Kings moved to third in the six-team points table with six points to trail leaders Barbados Royals (12) and second-place Jamaica Tallawahs (8).

The top three are followed by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (6), Trinbago Knight Riders (5), Guyana Amazon Warriors (3).

Summarized scores:

St Lucia Kings 189-7 (Charles 61, du Plessis 41; Dwayne Bravo 1-16, Khan 2-45).

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 140 all out (Brevis 32, Khan 26; Wiese 3-8, Williams 3-32).