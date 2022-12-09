Haiti is in turmoil, besieged by political instability, humanitarian crises, gang warfare and an economy in freefall.

The situation has escalated to the point where the government has been asking for foreign intervention in the country to restore order. But many argue that past international interventions in Haiti have only made things worse, not better.

So what would be different this time? And is it what Haitians really want?

In an UpFront special, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, joins Marc Lamont Hill to talk about the latest crises in his country and his government’s call for foreign intervention.