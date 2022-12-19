Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Peru’s government is now trying to regain balance after Pedro Castillo, its fifth president in six years, has been impeached.

Now, the country is grappling with a new president, and the public is feeling displeased about their government system. Protests have erupted over the country demanding new elections and a new constitution.

In this episode:

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera Latin America editor
Mariana Sanchez, Al Jazeera Peru correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li with Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, and our host, Halla Mohieddeen. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Chloe K Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

