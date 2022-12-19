Peru’s government is now trying to regain balance after Pedro Castillo, its fifth president in six years, has been impeached.

Now, the country is grappling with a new president, and the public is feeling displeased about their government system. Protests have erupted over the country demanding new elections and a new constitution.

In this episode:

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera Latin America editor

Mariana Sanchez, Al Jazeera Peru correspondent

