Windies Cricketer Chris Gayle Publicly ‘Cusses Out’ Sarwan On YouTube

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 29, 2020: Jamaican-born, Windies cricketer Chris Gayle is so mad that he won’t be in the line-up for the Jamaica Tallawahs in this year’s 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, that he has taken to YouTube to publicly ‘cuss out’ his former team mate and assistant Tallawahs coach, Guyanese Ramnaresh Sarwan.

See the public three-part blistering attack here, including lines like “Worse Than Coronavirus” and “You’re a snake” here. Gayle has now joined the St. Lucia Zouks but that has not stopped him from throwing shade.