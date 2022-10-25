Nearly 600 to benefit from mammograms paid for by JN
Jamaicans urged to manage their oral health
Lionel Messi key as always for Argentina at World Cup
Windscreen wiper shot and killed in St Andrew, identified
UK gets first PM of colour, but equality fight far from over
Arnett Gardens clip Cavalier 2-1 in Premier League contest
Windscreen wiper shot dead by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle
Supreme Ventures generates profits of $426 million in Q3
Sygnus invests US$4 million private equity in Chukka
Reports of another rape, murder case in search for Rushane Patterson
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The windscreen wiper, who was shot and killed by gunmen in the vicinity of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue, St Andrew, on Tuesday has been identified.
He is Mourace Smith, a 33-year-old resident of Payne Land, Kingston.
Reports are that at about 10:30 am, two men on a motorcycle opened fire hitting Smith as he plied his trade, and then drove off from the location.
The injured man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting caused a major build-up of traffic along the mentioned roadways.
Members of the county’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) earlier this year said they have intensified their efforts to clamp down on owners of motorcycles, who have been using them to commit a number of breaches while traveling on the road.
Police sources said the motorcycle is one of the forms of transportation popularly used by criminals when they are traveling to commit their crimes.
More From
An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 13-year-old Christine Weathers, otherwise called ‘Chrissy’, of Harvey Road, St Andrew, who has been missing since Sunday, October 23.
She
Cops said case of rape, murder also abduction was thrown out as witness failed to show
A request from the police for a man to stop for a search while he was walking in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew Monday evening turned into a shooting incident that left two women injured and the man in cust
October is celebrated as Heritage Month and the Maxfield Park Primary School, at 51 Langard Avenue held its Heritage Day under the theme “Re-igniting greatness through our Heritage” on October 20.
Worship leader Dr Ron Kenoly is gearing up to head to Jamaica where he is set to perform at the Embrace the Promise Chapters 4 and 5 gospel concert, along with other well-known international and local
Country continues to exceed maximum number of immigrants to be eligible