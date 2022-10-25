Invest in the Caribbean
Windscreen wiper shot and killed in St Andrew, identified

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The windscreen wiper, who was shot and killed by gunmen in the vicinity of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue, St Andrew, on Tuesday has been identified.

He is Mourace Smith, a 33-year-old resident of Payne Land, Kingston.

Reports are that at about 10:30 am, two men on a motorcycle opened fire hitting Smith as he plied his trade, and then drove off from the location.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting caused a major build-up of traffic along the mentioned roadways.

Members of the county’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) earlier this year said they have intensified their efforts to clamp down on owners of motorcycles, who have been using them to commit a number of breaches while traveling on the road.

Police sources said the motorcycle is one of the forms of transportation popularly used by criminals when they are traveling to commit their crimes.

