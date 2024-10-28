Winning Hearts: The Power of Public Perception in Politics

By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 28, 2024: With only eight days until November 5th, the race for the next U.S. presidency is dancing with intensity, anticipation and excitement. Winning isn’t just about the facts; it’s about how people perceive the candidates. Campaigns are designed to influence public opinion, guiding what voters care about and who they trust to lead. By selecting key issues, crafting compelling narratives, highlighting opponents’ weaknesses, and managing their budgets wisely, campaign teams prioritize storytelling over complete transparency. This strategy is evident in both the Harris and Trump campaigns.

People wait in line to vote at an early voting site at the West Oaks Branch Library in Ocoee, Florida, United States on October 27, 2024. With nine days to go before the November 5 US presidential election, the Florida Department of Elections reports that more than 4 million people in Florida have cast their ballots, either by voting in person at an early voting site or by mail-in ballots. (Photo by Paul Hennesy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Campaigns highlight specific issues to shape what voters consider important. For instance, Harris’s team focuses on social justice and climate change, presenting these topics as essential for the future. In contrast, Trump’s team emphasizes economic freedom and traditional values. By prioritizing these issues, each campaign encourages voters to align with their perspectives.

However, simply naming the issues isn’t enough; campaigns craft engaging stories around them. Harris’s team promotes themes of progress and inclusivity, while Trump’s focuses on preserving American traditions. These narratives help voters feel connected to the candidates, painting relatable visions that resonate with their beliefs.

Campaigns also work to expose their opponents’ flaws, creating doubt and distrust. Harris’s team often discusses Trump’s legal challenges and what they see as his divisive language, while Trump’s campaign criticizes the Biden-Harris administration as ineffective. By highlighting these weaknesses, each side attempts to sway voters away from the other.

How campaigns allocate their resources is crucial for effective outreach. Harris’s team uses digital platforms to engage younger, progressive voters, while Trump’s team relies on rallies and advertisements that directly connect with his loyal supporters. These strategies not only conserve funds but also enhance each candidate’s image by engaging people where they are most active.

Ultimately, shaping emotions often matters more than presenting details in campaigns. For example, Harris’s campaign might emphasize the urgency of women’s rights and a hopeful future to rally support, framing these issues as critical. Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign frequently makes bold claims about economic growth and security, often without providing specifics. In this way, crafted narratives shape public opinion, showing that winning perceptions can outweigh the facts.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is an international leadership consultant and political adviser who collaborates with governments and businesses in West Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America. He holds degrees from Oakwood College, Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia and writes about leadership, politics, and economic issues.