The Wishing Well Foundation and the Elite Island Resort Caribbean have donated the sum of XCD$14,065 in support of Andre Simon’s medical expenses.

To the Organizers and participants of the Wadadli Walk-a-Thon who contributed to making this event a success a heartfelt Thank you!

The national cyclist was involved in a hit and run incident earlier this year, which left him critically injured.

The father-of-one is currently receiving treatment in the United States

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP