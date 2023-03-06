News

The white Nissan Tiida car which was involved in the accident.

PHOTO COURTESY THE HUNTERS SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM –

AN ACCIDENT at midday on Sunday along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo, has left three people warded in hospital.

The three were on their way home from church when the accident took place at 12.20 pm on the northbound lane.

INJURED: The three people who were pulled out of a car following an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo on Sunday. They were later taken to hospital for treatment. PHOTO COURTESY THE HUNTERS SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM Eyewitnesses said a man was driving his white Nissan Tiida on the southbound lane when it veered off the road. The car crossed the grass median and collided with a van which was proceeding on the northbound lane of the highway.

The driver of the Tiida, a woman who was in the front seat and a back seat passenger all sustained injuries. The driver was pinned between the steering wheel and his seat. The three were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. Five occupants in the van, including a girl, suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident which caused a massive traffic pile-up on both lanes of the highway.

The van which was involved in the accident.PHOTO COURTESY THE HUNTERS SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM –

Ian Paul and Sunil Kheerai of the NGO, Hunters Search and Rescue Team, helped the injured people. Several others also stopped to help the victims. Paul and Kheerai were on the northbound lane when they heard the crash and stopped to help.

Paul recalled that the driver’s door of the car could not be opened as the impact of the collision forced it inwards. Paul, Kheerai and others helped pull the driver out. He later told them he was on his way home from church.

The other injured occupants appeared to be unconscious at the time.

“We were ahead of the van, so we did not see the crash but we heard it. We came from Moruga and were heading home. Only the car driver was talking,” Paul said.

Up to Sunday afternoon, the three remained warded at hospital. Southern Division police are investigating.