News

File photo

A 55-year-old woman died on Saturday morning after she was involved in a head-on collision along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Freeport.

Police reported that at about 2.10 am Judith Farrell-David was driving south along the highway in a black Nissan Sylphy approximately 300 meters before the Freeport Flyover, when a black Toyota Hilux crossed the median and slammed into Farrell-David’s car.

The insurance agent of Union Hall, San Fernando then crashed into a light pole. She died on the scene.

The driver of the Hilux and a 50-year-old passenger in her car survived and were taken to hospital for treatment.

This is the second woman killed this week in a vehicular accident after a crossed the median collision.

On Monday, Zobida Mohammed, 60, of Gran Couva, Central Trinidad, died after from injuries in an accident a day earlier.

Mohammed was one of three passengers in a Nissan Tiida travelling along the south-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway when at around 12.20 pm near the Harmony Hall overpass, in Gasparillo, the car veered off the road, crossed the grass median and collided with a van heading north.

The road fatality for the year is now 16, three less than last year.