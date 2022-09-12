The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, between 9:00pm and 9:40 pm on the night of September 10, officers responded to a report of an assault outside an address in the Prospect area.

According to the RCIPS, a lone woman had just parked outside the address when her vehicle was approached by an unknown man who opened her car door and attempted to rob her.

A struggle ensued, during which the man struck her in the face, the woman fought back and the suspect then fled the location on foot.

Emergency services attended the location and the woman was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for her injuries, and subsequently discharged.

The suspect is described as being of dark complexion and was wearing a dark mask and dark clothing.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything/anyone suspicious in the area between 9:00pm and 9:45pm is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.