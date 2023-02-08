Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Woman fatally stabbed in The Pine

BWU shuts down claims by CBC

Chief Magistrate warns sureties be careful

Two COVID deaths in two weeks

BWU monitoring CBC salary situation

Brittons Hill FC winning run in BFA Premier League continues

3.7 Earthquake very close to Dominica

Pakistan suspend cricketer Asif Afridi for 2 years

Wales defeat Ellerton to remain top of the BFA Premier League

BUT ‘happy’ with interim Parkinson School arrangement

Tuesday Feb 07

24?C
Barbados News

Several people were also injured

Loop News

44 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A woman was fatally stabbing at the Pine Basin, the Pine, St Michael.

Police Operations Control Room received a report around 4:55 pm today, February 7 that a man stabbed a number of individuals at the said location and a female victim appeared to be dead.

On arrival, police confirmed the death. The female is said to a 26-year old of Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, a suspect is in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Woman fatally stabbed in The Pine

Barbados News

BWU shuts down claims by CBC

Barbados News

Chief Magistrate warns sureties be careful

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR