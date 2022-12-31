US agencies get list of persons overseas supporting criminals in Ja
Twenty-six-year-old Shanieka Spencer who resides in the United Kingdom has been missing since Monday, December 26.
She is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.
Reports from the Mona Police are that Spencer was last seen at the Total gas station in Portmore, St. Catherine in the vicinity of Price Mart. She has not been seen since and all attempts to contact her have failed.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanieka Spencer is being asked to contact the Mona Police at 876-837-7192, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.