Police have arrested and charged a man said to be a taxi operator after he reportedly held up and robbed a woman of $500 in cash, along with her phone.

The police said the man identified as 32-year-old Ramond Robinson, is a transport operator of Wint Road, Mandeville in Manchester was charged with robbery with aggravation on Saturday, November 12.

The reported robbery incident took place on Old Hope Road, St Andrew on Monday, October 31.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that at about 6:45 pm, a woman boarded a taxi near Papine, St. Andrew. Three men, including the driver, were reportedly in the Toyota Probox motor car.

Whilst traveling along Old Hope Road, one of the men brandished a firearm, held up the woman, and robbed her of $500. The men also took her iPhone.

The woman escaped without injury. She reported the incident to the police and Robinson was taken into custody later that same night. He was charged on Saturday, November 12 after being pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.