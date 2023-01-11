Leroy Dey, 26, a labourer of Breda Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was last evening stabbed to death by his 30-year-old reputed wife, Shaneiza Clarke.

Police said the couple has been living together at the said address for about three years and they would frequently have misunderstandings which led to fights.

Reports are that some four days ago, Dey left the house after the duo had an argument.

At around 23:20hrs on the day in question, the man returned home where the duo continued to argue regarding the payment of rent.

Police said a scuffle ensued during which the man slapped the woman to her face. He then picked up a piece of wood and dealt her several lashes about her body, causing her to receive injuries to her neck, hand and jaw.

In retaliation, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the man to his chest.

He then ran out of the house into the Stabroek Market area where he collapsed whilst walking on Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown between Hadfield and Leopold Street.

An ambulance was summoned and he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention. He later succumbed to his injury at about 09:25hrs today.

The suspect later went to Brickdam Police Station to make a report where she was arrested and later escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital. She was examined and treated by a doctor and is presently in custody pending investigation.