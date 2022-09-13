REAL NEWS– An attempted robber got the worst part of the deal when his female victim turned the tables and stabbed him.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in broad daylight in St. Johnston’s Village.

Reports say that at about 1:25 p.m. last Friday, September 9, the woman was sitting on her verandah when the unknown man approached and asked for a drink of water.

According to the woman, she got up and entered her house and was headed to the kitchen when the man walked up behind her and said, “Give me everything you have.”

The St. Johnston’s villager reportedly told him she did not have any money, after which a scuffle ensued between the two of them.

During the altercation, the woman reportedly managed to grab a knife from the kitchen counter and, in defence, stabbed the intruder several times. Reports say he then fled in a westerly direction and made good his escape.

The woman later reported the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department, and the Police searched the surrounding areas for the man – but without success.

It is likely that the attempted robber’s injuries were not severe enough to require him to seek medical attention – since the matter automatically would have had to be reported to the Police.

Meanwhile, an attempted break-in, in which a Gambles man was the victim, is under investigation.

Reportedly, the man told Police that, at about 2:30 a.m. on September 9, an unknown male attempted to enter his house.

The homeowner, who reportedly was asleep, says he was awakened by a strange noise at his front door.

He reportedly looked outside and saw a slimy built man, about six feet in height, wrestling with and pushing on his door. The man says he shouted at the perpetrator, who then fled in a northerly direction.

Reports are that the would-be-thief is dark in complexion, has long dreadlocks, and was dressed in a blue shirt. An unsuccessful search was carried out for him in the surrounding areas.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP