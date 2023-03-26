Observer: A woman, who was described as being hysterical when she allegedly destroyed thousands of dollars’ worth of items in a man’s home, is facing a serious charge of malicious damage.

On the night of March 20, Rosemery Rayes allegedly stormed into the Vernon’s home of the complainant as soon as he opened the door.

The man reportedly locked himself in his bedroom and left the woman in the living room area.

Rayes, of Ottos, allegedly began breaking everything in her line of sight before making her way to the bedroom where she also reportedly broke the door.

The man contacted the police and when they arrived, they apparently observed a number of broken items on the floor and heard the woman crying.

The 27-year-old was said to have been found in a room in tears while holding the man’s hand.

The police arrested and later charged her with malicious damage of a bedroom door, Digicel Wi-Fi box, an Amazon Firestick, a television set, a speaker, bottles of rum, kitchen tiles, an electric kettle, a rug, glassware and other times which together are said to be worth $15,200.

The woman appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel on Thursday and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000, and was ordered to pay $5,000 cash to satisfy the bond.

She also had to provide two sureties, report to a police station three days a week, and surrender her travel documents.

The defendant has to return to the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on April 25 for her committal hearing.

