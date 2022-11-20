News

Errol Sookhansingh and his family are now homeless after their Woodland home was destroyed by fire on Saturday morning. – MARVIN HAMILTON

A family of four, including a secondary school student, from Woodland are now homeless after an early morning fire gutted their home.

Homeowner Errol Sookhansingh, 52, said no one was at home when fire broke out and neighbours could not salvage anything as the flames spread quickly.

Sookhansingh said he was on his way to the Penal market at around 7.40 am when he got a phone call that the house at La Fortune/Pluck Road was engulfed in flames.

He lived with his wife, Sumaria, and their two sons, Dominic, 17 and Nathan, 24.

Dominic is a form six student at Shiva Boys’ Hindu College in Penal, while Nathan is a store clerk.

“We left home at about 7.15 am. My wife takes care of her elderly parents in Penal. I also dropped my younger son off to stay with them (grandparents). I was heading to the market when I got the call and returned one time. When I reached, it was already destroyed,” Sookhansingh said as he looked at the ruins of his home.

“It is 30 years now I have been living here. I build this house little by little over the years. I am a sickly man now. I get public assistance which is not much money. I have no money to build back a house on my own.”

He said he has diabetes, high blood pressure, and other medical issues that deem him unfit to work.

“We need help. We have nothing to fall back on. Somehow we would have to rebuild,” Sookhansingh said.

“My son lost everything for school. He was still at his grandparents’ home and had not yet returned. If people are willing to help, I have no problem with that. I am accepting anything.”

Several parts of the community were severely affected by flooding last week.

Sookhansingh said although floodwater did not enter his home, water surrounded the front of the house. The water also flooded his brother’s home, which is in front of his home.

“This fire is more devastating than the flood. We lost everything. We heard the fire started in the front bedroom,” he said.

The cause is believed to be electrical, but Sookhansingh said he did not want to speculate.

He added, “After the officers finish their investigations, we will know for sure what caused it.”

Siparia fire officers responded, but the house was already destroyed.

Sookhansingh said the councillor Doodnath Mayrhoo was passing when he saw the flames and stopped. Mayrhoo promised to help in whatever way he could.

Anyone willing to help the Sookhansingh family can call Newsday at 607-4929 ext 4226.