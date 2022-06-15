Costa Rica beat New Zealand 1-0 to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Joel Campbell’s early goal made the difference

Costa Rica will slot into Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan

31st- ranked Costa Rica reach third consecutive World Cup

101 ranked New Zealand gave a gutsy performance, dominating possession

21 hours ago (20:40 GMT)

We now know all 32 teams that will take part in this year’s World Cup that kicks off on November 21.

Do give our Costa Rica vs New Zealand match report a read here.

21 hours ago (20:40 GMT)

New Zealand went down fighting

“It is heartbreaking to come so close and lose,” New Zealand fan Nico Smith told Al Jazeera after the final whistle.

“Reaching the World Cup is a dream. I think New Zealand, after conceding early, did really recover well. However, I am still very proud of this young team of this team and will continue to get my support.”

21 hours ago (20:39 GMT)

Costa Rican fans are overjoyed

“That was an exhilarating win,” Costa Rica supporter Andre Reid told Al Jazeera as the fans celebrated the historical moment.

“It’s amazing to go to the World Cup again. I felt very nervous during the game. People were sweating and biting their nails. There will be a huge party in Costa Rica right now. I don’t think anyone will go to work tomorrow.”

21 hours ago (20:19 GMT)

Some New Zealanders feel disallowed goal should have stood

Based on the New Zealander’s performance, not many would have guessed that they are ranked 101 in the World as they 15 shots in the game compared to Costa Rica’s four.

22 hours ago (19:59 GMT)

Costa Rica face tough Group

The result means that Costa Rica have become the 32nd and final team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. They will feature in Group E alongside Spain, Germany and Japan.

You can find out more about the qualified teams here.

22 hours ago (20:13 GMT)

Celebrations underway

The Costa Rican players are ecstatic after reaching their third consecutive World Cup. They will celebrate tonight and thereafter set their focus on replicating or even bettering their quarter-final appearance at the 2014 World Cup.

90+6 mins

Costa Rica have done it

The full-time score is 1-0 and Costa Rica have advanced to the 2022 World Cup.

It was a valiant effort from New Zealand who had a goal disallowed in the first half and dominated possession. In the end, it is Joel Campbell’s goal together with brilliant goalkeeping from Navas that makes the difference for Costa Rica.

90 mins

Credit to Waston

Since coming on in the second half, Waston has added significant defensive reinforcement to the Costa Rican side, preventing the New Zealand attackers and particularly Wood from getting opportunities to score in good areas.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

86 mins

New Zealand subdued

Costa Rican fans are drowning out any cheering Kiwis who are simply outnumbered. Some Kiwi fans were also seen leaving the stadium. The Ticos, however, cheer every time their players touch the ball, with a large jubilant roar coming after Kosta Barbarouses was sent off – Usaid Siddiqui at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

81 mins

New Zealand still fighting

Despite their technical limitations and being reduced to ten men, New Zealand are still giving their all. Wood shoots from a difficult position, forcing a comfortable save from Navas. The All Whites have had 66% ball possession in this game.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

76 mins

Spectacular save from Navas

Navas shows why he is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world as he produces a spectacular diving save to deny Lewis who sent in a powerful shot from range. This has to go down as the most eye-catching moment of the night so far.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

72 mins

New Zealand’s defence has opened up

Costa Rica only had one shot on target in the first half but the number has since increased to three.

New Zealand have no choice but to throw more men up front with ten men. This could leave their goal more open.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

67 mins

New Zealand down to ten men

Barbarouses is sent off following a mistimed challenge which left Calvo in pain. After an initial yellow card, a VAR check resulted in the decision changing to a red card.

New Zealand are now down to ten men and face an uphill battle to mount a comeback.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

60 mins

New Zealand make a double change

With 30 minutes remaining, New Zealand are looking to inject some fresh energy into their attack.

They make two changes as Waine and Barbarouses are on for Garbett and Greive.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

55 mins

New Zealand must look for changes

Chris Wood has had a couple of chances and come close but failed to convert any. The All Whites need to give the Newcastle United striker more support in attack if they want to mount a comeback.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

50 mins

The New Zealand goalkeeper has not had much to do

Even though he conceded in the third minute, New Zealand keeper Oli Sail has seen little of the ball with only one of Costa Rica’s two shots being on target. He will hope his defence can remain tight for the remainder of the game.

New Zealand goalkeeper Oli Sail

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

45 mins

Second half underway

Costa Rica have made three changes as Ruiz, Martinez and Waston are brought in. Out are Torres, Fuller and Bennette.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

23 hours ago (19:04 GMT)

Expect an exciting second half

New Zealand have dominated possession but Costa Rica have shown that they can punish any haphazard defending as they did when Campbell gave them the lead in the third minute. Apart from the goals column, New Zealand have been better according to the other metrics. They have made over 300 passes with Costa Rica’s passes still totalling under 200.

There will be nailbiting action in the second half

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

23 hours ago (18:56 GMT)

Costa Rica fans jubilant at half time

Confidence levels in the Costa Rican camp and their part of the crowd seem to be much higher after being up 1-0 at half time.

Fans of the Central American nation are seen singing and cheering even as they waited at the food stalls to pick up a quick snack.

One Ticos supporter told Al Jazeera the game was going “exactly as we wanted it to be” and hoping more goals will come from their side.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

45+3 mins

Costa Rica lead at the break

Costa Rica lead at the break after a good start but this contest is far from over. New Zealand have had 69% ball possession so far and nine shots. There is little doubt that the All Whites will have more shots in the second half. Costa Rica will hope for a better attacking display after they only had one shot in the opening 45 minutes.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

44 mins

New Zealand fans continue to hope

New Zealand have created more of the chances so far and even though the score does not suggest it, they have been the better side. Their fans continue to dream of a first World Cup appearance since 2010.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

39 mins

Wood goal ruled out

Wood tucks the ball home neatly after finding himself on the receiving end of a cross from Garbett. Costa Rica protest and the referee goes to review the footage. The goal is ruled out after Garbett is judged to have fould Duarte before crossing.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

36 mins

NZ penalty appeal declined

Wood appeals for a penalty after controlling the ball with his chest and falling down after Contreras makes contact with him. No spot kick is given

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

31 min

Costa Rica have their first corner

Not many would have expected it to take this long for the Concacaf nation to have their first corner. Campbell swings it in but Tuiloma produces a good clearance to avert the danger for New Zealand.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

26 mins

Costa Rica showing NZ respect

Despite being a stronger team on paper, Costa Rica are clearly showing respect to the opposition as they are tracking back in high numbers whenever New Zealand attack.

Tuiloma tries a shot from range for New Zealand but his effort is blocked.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

21 mins

New Zealand still in it

New Zealand have had 63% ball possession so far and five shots at goal. The opening 20 minutes have been entertaining thus far. Costa Rica have only had one shot at goal so far which gave them the lead.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

16 mins

Costa Rica under fire

Since the opening goal, it’s been New Zealand who have been doing the most attacking. Bell picked out the New Zealand dangerman Wood who fires a composed shot on target. Navas fumbles the ball at first before then composing himself again and his defence just about get the ball away.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

11 mins

Chance for New Zealand

New Zealand may be 70 places behind Costa Rica in the FIFA rankings but they are fighting so far.

They have their first chance of the game as Wood produces a shrewd header into the path of Greive who sends his shot narrowly wide.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

7 mins

Massive cheers as Costa Rica score

The stadium erupted after Joel Cambell opened the scoring early on.

Hugs, high-fives and plenty of smiles seen all around in the stands. “Ole Ole Ole Ole Ticos,” is all one can hear as people jump up and down. – Usaid Siddiqui at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

2 mins

Goal for Costa Rica

With their first attack of the game, Costa Rica take the lead. Bennette provided a low cross from out wide and Campbell timed his run to perfection to tuck the ball home.

Things have just got harder for the All Whites.

Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand

1 min

We are underway

New Zealand have lined up in a 3-1-4-2 formation while Costa Rica are using a 4-2-3-1 gameplan.

31 World Cup places are confirmed. The last one will be confirmed tonight.

Costa Rica 0-0 New Zealand

24 hours ago (17:58 GMT)

Marko’s mother ‘excited and nervous’

Usaid, our man at the ground, spoke to the parents of New Zealand midfielder Marko Staminic, whose mother said she is “excited and nervous”.

Kalala Staminic flew in with her husband from Wellington, together with other family members to attend today’s playoff. Her spouse said the family was “very optimistic” about the team winning tonight.

Marko is one of the substitutes for New Zealand for tonight’s game.

24 hours ago (17:52 GMT)

Costa Rica goalkeeper Navas will be hard to beat

With three UEFA Champions League and two French Ligue 1 titles to his name, Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is considered to be one of the best in the business in his position.

The New Zealand attackers could face a difficult task to breach the veteran’s goal line.

14 Jun 2022 – 17:45 GMT

Campbell and Wood will eye goals

29-year-old Joel Campbell is one of Costa Rica’s biggest goal threats with 110 international appearances under his belt and 24 goals to his name. Wood is a New Zealand’s all-time top scorer with 33 goals under his belt. The Newcastle United man is widely considered to be the best goal machine to have come out of his country. Both players will be relied upon tonight to produce the goods for their nations.

14 Jun 2022 – 17:36 GMT

New Zealand assistant coach aiming for second World Cup

Current New Zealand assistant coach Rory Fallon was a player when New Zealand played at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The 40-year-old will be in line to go to a second World Cup if the All Whites win tonight.

Fallon’s former club Plymouth Argyle wish him the best.

14 Jun 2022 – 17:34 GMT

‘Need to be careful’, Costa Rican fan warns

At the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Manuel Escobar fancies Costa Rica’s chances tonight.

“They need to give it their 100 percent. They need to be very careful,” Escobar told Al Jazeera. “Peru thought it would be an easy game [yesterday] against a lower-ranked team, and let their guard down.”

Escobar’s son Gianluca, 10, said the team really needs to “know their positions and passes”.

The family of four came to Doha from the Costa Rica capital San Jose just for the playoff.

“We love football,” Escobar said.

“Which Costa Rican doesn’t?” his son chirped.

14 Jun 2022 – 17:29 GMT

Auckland City send well wishes to NZ

The New Zealand Premiership’s most successful team, Auckland City have sent in their well wishes to the All Whites. Interestingly, there are no Auckland City players in New Zealand’s lineup for today’s crucial game.

14 Jun 2022 – 17:20 GMT

Lineups are out

New Zealand: Sail, Pijnaker, Reid, Tuiloma, Cacace, Kirwan, Bell, Lewis, Garbett, Greive, Wood

Costa Rica: Navas, Fuller, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo, Tejeda, Borges, Campbell, Bennette, Torres, Contreras

14 Jun 2022 – 17:04 GMT

Get ready

We are less than an hour away before kickoff. We will know who is the 32nd and final team at the 2022 World Cup in a matter of hours.

14 Jun 2022 – 16:59 GMT

Costa Rican fans taking over the stadium

Thousands of Costa Rican fans have descended on to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to cheer for their national team. They are singing and dancing. Fans draped in the Costa Rica flags were seen taking pictures with family members, friends and locals, while blowing trumpets and playing the drums. In comparison, it is difficult to pick out any New Zealand supporters outside or inside the stadium (much like yesterday but then we all remember who had the last laugh) – Usaid Siddiqui at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Costa Rica fans making their presence felt [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]Costa Rica fans getting ready for the match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

14 Jun 2022 – 16:48 GMT

Final World Cup spot up for grabs

New Zealand and Costa Rica will fight it out for the final World Cup 2022 spot in Doha in what will be the last match of the extended qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup that kicks off in November.

Costa Rica are ranked 31 while New Zealand sit at 101 in the FIFA rankings.

Read our match preview here.

14 Jun 2022 – 16:39 GMT

Reaching third World Cup ‘an obsession’

Should Costa Rica qualify for the 2022 World Cup, it will be coach Luis Fernando Suarez’s third appearance at the World Cup and first with Costa Rica.

He was with Ecuador at the 2006 World Cup and Honduras in 2014.

“The word I’ve used most in all these interviews over the last few days is ‘obsession’, a word that’s sometimes frowned upon. I don’t see it like that. There are good obsessions. And my third World Cup is an obsession for me,” said Suarez.

14 Jun 2022 – 16:36 GMT

Message for Costa Rica

Former Costa Rica winger Harold Wallace has sent a strong message to the current players.

“This jersey isn’t for everyone, so if you’re not ready to defend these colours please hand it over to someone who is willing to die for the country,” said Wallace who described playing at the 2018 World Cup as being one of the greatest moments of his career.

“Everything that I had worked for within the game of soccer had all come down to this one moment. When the Costa Rica national anthem began to play, I couldn’t hold back tears of joy – that’s how much it means, especially on the World Cup stage,” he said.

14 Jun 2022 – 16:20 GMT

‘Don’t die wondering’

New Zealand football legend Ryan Nelson has encouraged the All Whites to “give it their all”.

“One shot for glory is just awesome. You can’t get through a game like this on your own. You need your team-mates. Only you as a player know if you’ve given everything. Make sure that you can look at the mirror and know that you’ve given everything,” said Nelson, who helped New Zealand qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.