World Cup 2022 has had its fair share of key upsets.

On Wednesday, Group D delivered two shocking results on its third match day with Australia beating Denmark 1-0, and Tunisia stunning France 1-0.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) predictor, was blindsided on both occasions but managed to save face by correctly predicting that Argentina would beat Poland and Mexico would defeat Saudi Arabia.

For today’s first two matches, Kashef has processed historical data and performances of all the teams participating to predict the results of each game.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Croatia vs Belgium, Group F

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 6pm (15:00GMT)

Prediction: Croatia and Belgium are about as evenly matched as you will get. Both teams reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, with Croatia beating England 2-1 in extra time and Belgium narrowly losing to eventual winners France 1-0.

Kashef has narrowly backed Croatia to win the match, but a draw is also very likely.

(Al Jazeera)

Who: Canada vs Morocco, Group F

Where: Al Thumama Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 6pm (15:00GMT)

Prediction: The Atlas Lions will look to beat Canada and progress to the round of 16 after an impressive victory over Belgium. A draw against Canada, who are already out of the tournament, would also guarantee Morocco a place in the round of 16.

Kashef strongly favours Morocco to win today’s match.

(Al Jazeera)

With 40 matches completed, Kashef has a 66 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is not easy. External factors such team morale or player fitness make a big difference in determining how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.

(Al Jazeera)