Luiz In?cio Lula da Silva has won Brazil’s election by a whisker, defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a closely-fought second-round vote.

Brazil’s election authority said Lula, a former union leader who was previously president between 2003 and 2010, secured 50.8 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election compared with 49.2 percent for Bolsonaro.

The 77-year-old tweeted a photo of his hand touching the Brazilian flag with the word ‘democracy’ written above in celebration of his victory, marking a stunning comeback for a politician who was jailed on corruption charges that were overturned by the Supreme Court last year.

Lula’s inauguration will take place on January 1.

Politicians from around the world have begun to send messages of congratulations on social media and through official statements.

Here are some of them.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez

“Congratulations @LulaOficial! Your victory opens a new era for the history of Latin America. A time of hope that begins today. Here you have a partner with whom you can work to create a better life for all our peoples.”

Chile President Gabriel Boric Font

“Lula. Joy!”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

“Lula won. The people of Brazil are blessed. There will be equality and humanity.”

US President Joe Biden

“I send my congratulations to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead.”

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva failed to win in the first round, setting the stage for a bitter fight in a run-off against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro [Carl de Souza/AFP]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“The people of Brazil have spoken. I’m looking forward to working with @LulaOficial to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities — like protecting the environment. Congratulations, Lula!”

French President Emmanuel Macron

“Congratulations @LulaOficial, on your election which opens a new page in the history of Brazil. Together we will join forces to address the many common challenges [we face] and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries.”

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles

“Brazilian citizens went to the polls to elect their new president in a peaceful and well-organised election.

Parabens @LulaOficial on your election!

I look forward to working together and advancing EU-Brazil relations with your government, and with new Congress & State authorities.”