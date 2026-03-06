News Americas, SAINT PHILIP, Barbados, March 06, 2026: As loyalty programs increasingly influence how travelers choose where to stay, Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort & Spa is encouraging Caribbean travellers to take advantage of a benefit many may not realize is available to them; earning free hotel stays around the world through Wyndham Rewards, one of the largest hotel loyalty programmes globally.

The program allows guests to earn points for qualifying stays and redeem them at more than 9,000 Wyndham hotels across over 95 countries, meaning a getaway in Barbados can also help travelers build rewards for future trips to destinations across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond.

For many travelers in the region, however, the ability to earn global rewards from regional travel remains relatively underutilized. The resort is therefore encouraging Barbadians and visitors from across the Caribbean to sign up for Wyndham Rewards and begin building points through their stays.

To help travellers get started, the resort is offering double Wyndham Rewards points on eligible CARICOM and local bookings made through the end of April, allowing guests to accelerate their points while enjoying a luxury all-inclusive experience in Barbados.

General Manager Leroy Browne says the initiative is designed to raise awareness among Caribbean travellers who may not yet realize they can earn global travel rewards through regional stays.

“Many travelers in the Caribbean don’t realize that when they stay with us, they can earn points that can be redeemed at thousands of hotels around the world,” Browne said. “Wyndham Rewards allows our regional guests to enjoy a luxury all-inclusive experience here in Barbados while building points they can use for future travel. The double-points offer simply helps them reach those rewards faster.”

Situated on approximately 29 acres of oceanfront property along Barbados’ southeastern coast, Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort & Spa blends the heritage of the historic Sam Lord’s site with a modern all-inclusive resort experience.

The 422-room resort features sweeping Atlantic views, six swimming pools, multiple dining venues, curated entertainment experiences and the island’s only ESPA-branded spa, offering both leisure and regional travellers a luxury escape within easy reach of major Caribbean gateways.

Year-round local and regional offers also make the property accessible to Barbadians and Caribbean nationals seeking a premium staycation experience while participating in Wyndham’s global loyalty ecosystem.

For travelers across the Caribbean, the message is simple, a Barbados getaway today can help unlock free hotel stays around the world tomorrow.

Website: https://www.wyndhamgrandbarbados.com/

