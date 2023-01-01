Barbadian athletes displayed stellar performances on the international stage in 2022.

The ‘Fantastic Four’ – Sada Williams, Shane Brathwaite, Jonathan Jones and Amber Joseph received a heroes welcome with a motorcade across the island for their performance at the Pan American Championships, the Commonwealth Games and other international meets.

Williams made national history as the first athlete to win gold in the 400m finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Be it motorsports, chess or archery, Bajans were holding their own on the world stage.

Here are the more read stories under Loop Barbados Sports section in 2022.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic athlete Deon Lendore has died.

Reports indicate that the 29-year-old sprinter passed away in a car accident in Texas on Monday night.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is proud of Barbados’ track athletes who all made their finals at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, set to conclude tomorrow, July 24.

Fynn Armstrong has produced a gold-medal performance for Barbados in Kingston today.

In this evening’s track and field session in Kingston, Jamaica, Armstrong won the Boys’ 3000m U-17 Final.

The St Michael School is “very proud” of their teen alumni Daniel and Darius Joseph, who recently showed that not only do they have big hearts for cricket but they remember where they came from.

Zane Maloney may not have crossed the finish line for his first Rally Barbados but despite crashing out, he is already looking forward to his next rally.

The Barbados pistol team won big at the II Grand Prix of Pneumatic Weapons which was held between February 21 to 27 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The six-person team comprising Ronald Sargeant, Dave Seale, Tesonna Alleyne, Justin Best, Marwin Bynoe and Bernard Chase clinched a gold and two bronze medals.

Barbados has secured a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in three different events and from three different athletes, all in Athletics and Para Athletics.

Barbados’ Triathlete Matthew Wright has come out on top to nab the gold medal in Jordan to make history for Barbados and himself.