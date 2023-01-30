Three-time champion rider, Anthony Thomas, dethroned last season by Dane Dawkins, gave reminders of his prowess with a smooth three-timer at Caymanas Park on Sunday, closing the 10-race card with a win astride YELLOWSTONE at five and a half furlongs in the George HoSang Trophy feature race.

Gifted the ride after leading jockey Tevin Foster showed his loyalty to Anthony Nunes’ barn, partnering second-run-off-the-break NUCLEAR NOON after being aboard YELLOWSTONE for back-to-back wins, Thomas rode a perfect stalking race to complete the hat-trick.

Breaking widest from post 12, YELLOWSTONE tracked the early pace set by EMPEROROFTHECATS and SUPER DUPER before attacking the speedsters approaching the home turn.

EMPEROROFTHECATS tried getting away from YELLOWSTONE, but wilted a furlong and a half out, while NUCLEAR NOON made his challenge after improving into third.

However, YELLOWSTONE, improved significantly since fitted with a visor for his two previous wins, sprinted clear inside the last half-furlong, clocking 1:07.2, for his fifth win at five and a half furlongs.

Thomas enjoyed his best day in the saddle since parting ways with champion trainer Jason DaCosta at the back end of last season, by opening his three-timer with an easy ride aboard Philip Feanny’s United States-bred DIVINE FORCE, who romped the second event at seven furlongs by 13 lengths.

Thomas also made all astride XCEPTIONAL BABZ, who followed up her easy maiden victory with a convincing win against non-winners-of-two at six furlongs in the eighth at odds of 3-1.